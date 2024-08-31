Vorteilswelt
"Krone" on location

Mourning in Lugner City: but the show goes on!

Nachrichten
31.08.2024 16:30

"Krone" local inspection in Vienna's Lugner City: employees, customers and fans of the capable building tycoon are deeply saddened - business is not standing still!

comment0 Kommentare

Richard Lugner was a walking advertising pillar, mood maker and even parking lot signpost in his "City". While numerous tears were shed in Vienna's St. Stephen's Cathedral, the famous shopping center on the Gürtel was a hive of activity. Especially on Saturdays, the tills were ringing, which the deceased would have loved.

Lugner City was a hive of activity on Saturday. (Bild: Groh Klemens)
Lugner City was a hive of activity on Saturday.
(Bild: Groh Klemens)
Many fans and companions have signed the book of condolence. (Bild: Josef Poyer)
Many fans and companions have signed the book of condolence.
(Bild: Josef Poyer)

"Richard lived his life"
While master of ceremonies Vajid makes the final arrangements for the funeral procession, guards the book of condolence and diligently lights candles, a couple from Penzing calmly enjoy a coffee in the morning: "Of course we are sad, we knew Lugner personally. But honestly, he lived his life to the full," explain regulars Theresia and Alfred Coufal.

The Coufal couple are saddened by the passing of the busy master builder. The conclusion: "He had a great life." (Bild: Josef Poyer)
The Coufal couple are saddened by the passing of the busy master builder. The conclusion: "He had a great life."
(Bild: Josef Poyer)

Busy shopping would have pleased Lugner too
Sarah Schulmeister agrees wholeheartedly. The 42-year-old from Lower Austria emphasizes: "Lugner was one of a kind. Whether on television or here in Lugner City, everyone liked him. God knows he wasn't a child of sadness and that's exactly what we'll miss." Then she has to move on, there's still some shopping to be done.

"Lugner super-fan" Christian Rainer plans to do the same, but he pauses briefly for the "Krone". The 62-year-old is deeply saddened: "I was a big fan of Richard. I watched all his TV shows. He was a professional in business and the show has now moved on."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Josef Poyer
Josef Poyer
