"Krone" on location
Mourning in Lugner City: but the show goes on!
"Krone" local inspection in Vienna's Lugner City: employees, customers and fans of the capable building tycoon are deeply saddened - business is not standing still!
Richard Lugner was a walking advertising pillar, mood maker and even parking lot signpost in his "City". While numerous tears were shed in Vienna's St. Stephen's Cathedral, the famous shopping center on the Gürtel was a hive of activity. Especially on Saturdays, the tills were ringing, which the deceased would have loved.
"Richard lived his life"
While master of ceremonies Vajid makes the final arrangements for the funeral procession, guards the book of condolence and diligently lights candles, a couple from Penzing calmly enjoy a coffee in the morning: "Of course we are sad, we knew Lugner personally. But honestly, he lived his life to the full," explain regulars Theresia and Alfred Coufal.
Busy shopping would have pleased Lugner too
Sarah Schulmeister agrees wholeheartedly. The 42-year-old from Lower Austria emphasizes: "Lugner was one of a kind. Whether on television or here in Lugner City, everyone liked him. God knows he wasn't a child of sadness and that's exactly what we'll miss." Then she has to move on, there's still some shopping to be done.
"Lugner super-fan" Christian Rainer plans to do the same, but he pauses briefly for the "Krone". The 62-year-old is deeply saddened: "I was a big fan of Richard. I watched all his TV shows. He was a professional in business and the show has now moved on."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
