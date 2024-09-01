Potential risks
Why e-scooters can be such a fire hazard
Presumably an e-scooter caused a fire in a garage in Hörmsdorf (Deutschlandsberg district) on Saturday morning. Just last week, the fire department in Graz had a dangerous incident involving an e-scooter battery. The KFV is once again issuing an urgent warning about the potential risks.
Battery-operated electrical devices are very practical, but they also pose many major dangers. Last Thursday, for example, the Graz professional fire department was called out to an apartment in the Lend district, where the batteries of an e-scooter disintegrated. This caused them to heat up and toxic white smoke escaped. The residents had alerted the emergency services because they were suddenly suffering from severe shortness of breath.
Garage fire caused by e-scooter
On Saturday morning, the Hörmsdorf volunteer fire department was called out to a fire in Feisternitz: thick smoke was billowing out of a double garage. The fire was limited to an outbreak around an e-scooter and was quickly extinguished. No one was injured, but objects stored in the garage and a car were badly affected by the smoke.
E-mobility is booming, according to experts from the Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV). More than every second bike sold is now an e-bike (52%). A figure of over 200,000 e-scooters has been calculated for 2022 in Austria. "This figure is estimated to double by 2024," says Armin Kaltenegger, Head of Property Protection.
Many are unaware of the fire risk
The big problem: hardly any owners are aware of the fire risk and safe handling of e-vehicles. A recent study by KFV (conducted by market research institute GALLUP) showed that 25 percent of e-bike and 30 percent of e-scooter owners do not take any safety measures against a potential battery fire.
However, it is not the frequency of fires that makes battery fires on e-scooters and e-bikes so dangerous, but the extent: "When there is a fire, it is a serious one with serious consequences that can range from the total loss of the vehicle to house fires, serious injuries, psychological effects on those affected and even death," emphasizes Kaltenegger.
The KFV study also shows that around 2.3 percent of domestic e-bike and 2.7 percent of e-scooter riders have already been affected by fires. E-bikes often caught fire in the basement, while scooter owners reported dangerous incidents while riding on the road.
Temperature differences encourage fires
However, not every battery is equally dangerous: lithium batteries pose the greatest danger. Fires are caused by overcharging the batteries, using unsuitable chargers, shocks and impacts. Heat or cold can also promote the development of a fire. The charging process poses the greatest risk. Differences in quality due to inferior products from Asia also contribute to the problems.
Avoid battery fires:
- Invest in a high-quality vehicle.
- Maintain and inspect your device regularly.
- Store it in a dry place protected from extreme temperatures.
- Only use the charger supplied or recommended and only charge under supervision.
- Always keep fire extinguishers, fire blankets or other fire-fighting equipment nearby.
However, the risk of fire can be minimized by correct handling, safe storage and charging practices as well as regular maintenance. However, this would require a change in people's low risk awareness, experts say. "Manufacturers should also be held more accountable for ensuring safety and providing information," emphasizes Kaltenegger.
