Norbert Hofer does not rule out top candidacy

Decision after National Council elections

It is less clear what will happen to the FPÖ in the country after the national elections. As reported, Petschnig has left open the possibility of a mandate and a move to Vienna. Hofer has therefore not ruled out standing as a top candidate in the state elections in January: "The aim will be to break the absolute majority." The decision will be made after the National Council elections. "Federal Chairman Herbert Kickl is the team leader, he makes the line-up," explains Petschnig.