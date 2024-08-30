State election 2025
Norbert Hofer does not rule out top candidacy
The Freedom Party is focusing on tried and tested topics in the current election campaign for the National Council elections. There are still some open questions regarding personnel for the time after that - especially when it comes to the 2025 state election.
Top candidate Norbert Hofer and regional chairman Alexander Petschnig presented the Freedom Party's priorities for the National Council elections. There were few surprises in terms of content. "We can no longer stand by and watch as political Islam threatens our country," said Hofer. His demands: The introduction of a law banning political Islam and the expatriation of IS returnees. In addition, mosque associations should be monitored more closely. In terms of asylum policy, he is backing the implementation of the Dublin Agreement and consistent deportations.
Against further burdens for the economy
Petschnig, on the other hand, sees problems for the business location. He is therefore against further burdens. Performance must be worthwhile again. In terms of family policy, he advocates "real freedom of choice" for women when it comes to childcare. "It's about real change for Austria," says Petschnig.
Decision after National Council elections
It is less clear what will happen to the FPÖ in the country after the national elections. As reported, Petschnig has left open the possibility of a mandate and a move to Vienna. Hofer has therefore not ruled out standing as a top candidate in the state elections in January: "The aim will be to break the absolute majority." The decision will be made after the National Council elections. "Federal Chairman Herbert Kickl is the team leader, he makes the line-up," explains Petschnig.
There is no fear of competition from former FPÖ politicians Géza Molnár and Manfred Kölly in the regional elections. "We don't deal with splinter groups that have the democratic right to run but are not politically relevant," says Petschnig.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
