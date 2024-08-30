Regional Health Council
Striving for the best care
Conversation, diagnosis, therapy - the approach that Karlheinz Kornhäusl, State Councillor for Health, already practiced successfully as a doctor, he now also applies in politics. He has always shown an open ear for the concerns of the population at the health regulars' tables.
For Karlheinz Kornhäusl, communicating at eye level and listening closely to the people is not just lip service, but a philosophy that he puts into practice every day. "Only when I talk to all the players in the healthcare system can I find out where additional construction sites can be found," emphasizes the politician, who practised as a doctor for many years.
There are plenty of new challenges in the Styrian healthcare sector: demographic change, new working time regulations, work-life balance and staff shortages pose massive challenges to our healthcare provision, which require fundamental structural change. "We currently have a few medicine balls to juggle. We have one of the best healthcare systems in the world, but there are also construction sites that need to be worked on. And that's a good thing, because something new, better and innovative will emerge," the 42-year-old is certain, but at the same time emphasizes: "There are no simple, quick answers to complex questions."
Success through diversity
For Körnhäusl, the future of healthcare lies in diversity and specialization. Advances in medicine and technology mean that it is no longer necessary to offer everything everywhere, but to focus on top medicine in specialist areas at the respective locations.
In future, new facilities will help to relieve the pressure on critical areas. For example, the health hotline will serve as the first point of contact for healthcare in future. The 1450 call service is already enjoying growing popularity. "In the first quarter of this year, we counted more than 25,000 calls, employ 28 full-time equivalents and also have a doctor on call around the clock, and even a paediatrician at weekends."
The number of primary care centers is also to be increased in the future: In addition to the 14 existing ones, 15 more have been decided, including two children's health centers in Zeltweg and Graz. In addition, new forms of cooperation should help to make care more efficient. For example, through an innovative project in which patients are spared the trip to a dermatologist by means of a teledermatology assessment in GP practices.
On the right track
Even though the Provincial Councillor sees great potential for improvement in many areas, he is already seeing initial progress in many places: "We have concluded the highest salary package in Austria to date to make jobs in the nursing and hospital sector more attractive, and for the first time we have seen an absolute increase in nursing staff and doctors. This strengthens healthcare provision in both urban and rural areas. Because one thing is important to the doctor-turned-politician Kornhäusl: "No matter where someone lives, care must not make a difference."
