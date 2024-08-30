Striving for the best care

There are plenty of new challenges in the Styrian healthcare sector: demographic change, new working time regulations, work-life balance and staff shortages pose massive challenges to our healthcare provision, which require fundamental structural change. "We currently have a few medicine balls to juggle. We have one of the best healthcare systems in the world, but there are also construction sites that need to be worked on. And that's a good thing, because something new, better and innovative will emerge," the 42-year-old is certain, but at the same time emphasizes: "There are no simple, quick answers to complex questions."