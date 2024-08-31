ADAC has tested
The sense and nonsense of digital exterior mirrors in cars
Digital exterior mirrors look futuristic and can reduce fuel consumption. But they also have disadvantages.
High repair costs and weaknesses in use - the ADAC does not yet consider digital exterior mirrors to be fully developed. The small cameras are replacing the classic analog glass mirrors in some newer cars and are primarily intended to reduce wind resistance and the blind spot. They transmit their image to displays in the cockpit.
However, according to the ADAC, these are often positioned unfavorably. As they always show the same camera image, it is also not possible to change the field of vision by changing the head position, as is the case with classic mirrors. According to the experts, the low depth perception also makes it difficult to estimate distances. The systems pose additional risks for spectacle wearers because reflections and glare on the displays can impair vision.
The ADAC sees a further disadvantage in the high repair costs. The risk of damage is high due to the exposed position. If the lens, sensor and housing have to be replaced, this can quickly cost several hundred euros, according to the club. It becomes particularly expensive if subsequent calibration is necessary.
In addition, damage to the camera lens is generally not covered by the glass damage insurance of the partially comprehensive insurance. Against this background, the automobile club recommends that car buyers weigh up the advantages and disadvantages of digital exterior mirrors on an individual basis. It demands more robust systems and better repairability from manufacturers.
