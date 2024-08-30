Wedding kick-off
Märtha Louise and shaman celebrated sexy and cool
The celebrations for the wedding of Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise and self-proclaimed shaman Durek Verrett have officially begun.
The bride and groom welcomed their guests to a "meet and greet" party at a hotel in Ålesund on Thursday evening, kicking off the three-day celebration in the west of Norway.
The motto of the get-together was "sexy and cool". The guests, mainly from Norway and the USA, interpreted this in their own way, as pictures showed: many of them opted for bright colors, the women for sequins and high heels, among other things.
Mette-Marit in a "Justin Timberlake" look
Crown Princess Mette-Marit - the bride's sister-in-law - was photographed wearing a denim jacket, rolled-up jeans, white sneakers and a face mask in Ålesund before the party began.
"Aftenposten" described the look as "Justin Timberlake 2001 with a touch of corona". According to the newspaper, it remained unclear whether she later went to the party like this. It also remained a mystery as to how the party was celebrated inside the hotel.
Coordinated outfits
The assembled press only got a brief glimpse of the bride and groom from the outside - Märtha Louise and Verrett were seen in coordinated pink outfits.
Further pre-wedding celebrations planned
The princess and the American Verrett plan to say "I do" on Saturday in nearby Geiranger. After the ceremony in Ålesund, the wedding guests were to be taken by boat through the Geirangerfjord to Geiranger on Friday, where another pre-wedding party in Latin American style awaited them in the evening.
The Norwegian royal couple Harald V and Sonja (both 87) were not present at the pre-wedding party, but plan to attend the actual wedding ceremony.
