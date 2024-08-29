Vienna school roads
Safe on the way to school
Safety on the way to school is a top priority in Vienna. The city is particularly concerned about traffic calming in the school environment. School streets ensure greater safety - and also protect the climate and the environment.
According to the Vienna Mobility Agency, 85 percent of Viennese are convinced that children should walk more. The City of Vienna is therefore taking targeted measures to ensure that walking to school is as safe as possible. These include school route plans and the establishment of school streets. The school route plans for more than 250 elementary school help children to negotiate dangerous areas.
Priority for children with Vienna's school streets
When parents drive right up to the school gates, stopping, maneuvering and driving off cause dangerous situations. The fewer cars on the road, the safer the journey to school becomes. School streets are an effective measure for greater safety.
From 30 minutes before the start of lessons, motor vehicles are temporarily banned from school streets (cycling is permitted). Schools can also implement school streets at the end of lessons. The driving ban also applies to local residents. A scissor gate is set up next to a blackboard. There are school streets, for example, in Vereinsgasse in the 2nd district, Gilgegasse in Alsergrund, Rohrwassergasse in the 12th district and Ottakringer Herbststraße.
Parent cab traffic is reduced, safety is increased and the climate and environment are protected. More children come to school by bike, scooter or on foot. In addition, they learn correct behavior in road traffic for the future.
Get school route maps and tips for a safe journey to school now: schulweg.wien.gv.at
Mobility education
In addition to the measures taken by the City of Vienna to improve safety on the way to school, the Vienna Mobility Agency also offers
All information on school streets based on the Viennese model, to be found at: wienzufuss.at/schulstrasse
Mobility education program "Die Stadt & Du" for primary school children, which also includes free workshops and cycling courses: diestadtunddu.at
Mobility education program "Deine Stadt. Your way" for ten to twelve-year-olds: deinestadtdeinweg.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
