“ÖSV rebel” Gritsch comes second at the start of the season

And the mini-team seems to be working. In a slalom as part of the Australian-New Zealand Cup (ANC) - the oceanic equivalent of the European Cup - Gritsch finished in second place, just 0.09 seconds behind the victorious local hero Piera Hudson. While the 2019 World Championship silver medallist was still in third place in the team competition after run one, she improved by one position with the second-best run time in run two.