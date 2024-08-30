Over and out!
Leah Remini divorces after 21 years of marriage
"King of Queens" actress Leah Remini (54) and her husband, singer and actor Angelo Pagán (56), are divorcing after 21 years of marriage.
They had thought about this decision for a long time and were taking this step with a "positive outlook" because it was the best thing for both of them, they announced in a joint statement on social media.
"Marriage was a success"
They would celebrate the fact that their marriage had lasted so long and created so many wonderful memories, especially raising their daughter. "From our perspective, this marriage has been a complete success," they concluded.
Couple also had TV reality show
They now wanted to give further insight into their lives and show others that relationships that change or end are not a failure as a result. Remini and her family had occasionally presented their private life and work in a TV reality show.
Remini's career began in the late 1980s when she landed her first roles in TV series. Between 1998 and 2007, she made her breakthrough as paralegal Carrie Heffernan in the comedy series "Kings of Queens", which also ran with great success in Austria. She has also appeared in film comedies such as "Old School" and "Manhattan Queen" alongside Jennifer Lopez.
Criticism of Scientology
The actress was a member of Scientology for decades and publicly left the controversial organization, which describes itself as a church and is considered a dangerous cult by critics, in 2013. Remini said at the time that she joined the organization through her mother. In the documentary series "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" (2016 to 2019), she spoke with former members about their experiences with Scientology, among other things.
Lawsuit filed
Last year, she filed a lawsuit against the organization, alleging harassment, intimidation, surveillance and defamation. Scientology had failed to silence her, the actress explained.
