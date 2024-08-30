Leah Remini divorces after 21 years of marriage

Criticism of Scientology

The actress was a member of Scientology for decades and publicly left the controversial organization, which describes itself as a church and is considered a dangerous cult by critics, in 2013. Remini said at the time that she joined the organization through her mother. In the documentary series "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" (2016 to 2019), she spoke with former members about their experiences with Scientology, among other things.