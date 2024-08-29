At the election campaign kick-off
Babler sets his sights on “Buberln” in Linz
At the SPÖ election campaign kick-off in Linz, Andreas Babler swore to his comrades that the country was at a crossroads.
For the Social Democrats, the race to catch up is to begin in the very place where there has recently been the loudest clash: party chairman Andreas Babler recently had to put his foot down so that he could extinguish the disturbing fire triggered by Mayor Klaus Luger. We are talking about the lying affair that ultimately cost Luger his office - and caused agonizing discussions for the SPÖ.
"Buberln thought they were dividing up the republic"
There was no sign of that on Thursday evening. The comrades came from all over Austria to set an example in Linz. The city has been consistently red since 1945, and in 2003 the party won an absolute majority in the city council with 53.4 percent. People look back a lot on this day, to a time when the SPÖ was at the head of the state.
Attack on "Buberl" like former Chancellor Kurz
That's where the party wants to go again: the most loyal "Bablerans" sit in front of the Ars Electronica Center in Linz in what feels like 35 degrees in the heat. It's not about the mayor, but about the chancellor. Babler performs in Linz to great cheers. The DJ plays "Can't Stop" by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The chairman then takes to the stage. He talks about the "Buberln who thought they could divide up the republic". An attack on former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his friends. Applause, cheers, the visitors raise their red flags. Babler is loud, Babler is emotional. It's about children's rights, fair pensions, schools and teachers, doctors and nurses.
The Lower Austrian at the helm of the SPÖ swore his people in and promised: "We are capable of making a new start in the country. We will surprise in Austria." Babler now sees the party as united after the quarrels of recent weeks. There is only one goal, and that is to achieve it after the next five weeks, namely first place on September 29.
The SPÖ chairman received support on the ground from many red grandees. Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig was there, as was Lower Austria's Sven Hergovich. Some former ministers applauded from the beer benches in front of the stage, as did trade unionist Josef Muchitsch and AK President Renate Anderl.
The heads of the federal states Peter Kaiser, Georg Dornauer and Hans Peter Doskozil were not present. The 2nd President of the National Council Doris Bures was. She had triggered the latest scandal in the SPÖ with criticism of Babler and the program.
