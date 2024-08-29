Babler sets his sights on “Buberln” in Linz

Attack on "Buberl" like former Chancellor Kurz

That's where the party wants to go again: the most loyal "Bablerans" sit in front of the Ars Electronica Center in Linz in what feels like 35 degrees in the heat. It's not about the mayor, but about the chancellor. Babler performs in Linz to great cheers. The DJ plays "Can't Stop" by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The chairman then takes to the stage. He talks about the "Buberln who thought they could divide up the republic". An attack on former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his friends. Applause, cheers, the visitors raise their red flags. Babler is loud, Babler is emotional. It's about children's rights, fair pensions, schools and teachers, doctors and nurses.