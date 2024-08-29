Outsiders surprise at America’s Cup opener

Kiwis too strong in the end

In the second encounter, Italy's favorites among the five challengers were able to put a strong challenge to the defending champions New Zealand in the starting phase. At the finish, however, Team Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli had to bow to the tactically outstanding Kiwis. In the third match, the US yacht Patriot got stuck in the doldrums in the pre-start phase, while Team Ineos Britannia raced away. In the fourth duel of the day, the French were defeated by the confident Azzurri.