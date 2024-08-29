Before Barcelona
Outsiders surprise at America’s Cup opener
Three teams are ahead after the first day of the challenger round of the 37th America's Cup. The sailing racing teams Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy), Ineos Britannia and Orient Express Racing (France) were able to shine on the first of eight regatta days of the main round with one victory point each.
The light-winded start served up a few surprises off Barcelona. In the opening race, outsider Orient Express shocked the Swiss team Alinghi Red Bull Racing.
Kiwis too strong in the end
In the second encounter, Italy's favorites among the five challengers were able to put a strong challenge to the defending champions New Zealand in the starting phase. At the finish, however, Team Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli had to bow to the tactically outstanding Kiwis. In the third match, the US yacht Patriot got stuck in the doldrums in the pre-start phase, while Team Ineos Britannia raced away. In the fourth duel of the day, the French were defeated by the confident Azzurri.
In the two round robins of the Louis Vuitton Cup, everyone sails twice against everyone else. The weakest challenger is eliminated on September 8, the other four go through to the semi-finals of the Louis Vuitton Cup.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
