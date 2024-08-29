How Austria should ignite the prosperity turbo

And you reject tax increases in principle?

We should rather strive to ensure that tax revenues are used more efficiently. In other words: targeted instead of a system of subsidies with a watering can!

But what if there is a lack of workers for additional economic growth? The FPÖ has recommended looking around the EU for job seekers?

This only underlines the cluelessness of those who propose this. After all, everyone in the EU has the same problems when it comes to finding workers - the Germans, the Italians, the Dutch and the Eastern Europeans. Instead, we should follow the strict Canadian model and invite people willing to work into the country. And only those who really want to work here - and not those who want to collect social benefits from us.