Arrested in Vienna
Lead from Carinthia led to cannabis supplier
In August, the handcuffs clicked for a 44-year-old man from Klagenfurt - he is said to have sold around 50 kilograms of cannabis over the years. Now a trail led to Vienna ...
"During interrogation, the man confessed that he had sold a good 50 kilograms of cannabis and cannabis resin since 2020. He used some of the profits to make a living," the police said in August . However, the origin of the drugs was still unknown - further investigations were underway. With success!
Supplier arrested
"After intensive further investigations into the drug trafficking in question, which had already been clarified, the main supplier of the 44-year-old Klagenfurt man was identified and arrested," the police announced on Thursday.
He was a 45-year-old Austrian living in Vienna, for whom the handcuffs have now also clicked. "The 45-year-old was arrested on August 27, 2024 - in the early hours of the morning - at his home address in Vienna's 2nd district by officers from EKO Cobra, the Vienna State Criminal Police Office and the Carinthia State Criminal Police Office," the police describe. Since 2020, the Viennese is said to have supplied the Klagenfurt man with around 30 kg of herbal cannabis.
Profit of several hundred thousand euros
The man from Klagenfurt sold this quantity over the last few years and made a profit of several hundred thousand euros. "The herbal cannabis was always handed over in the Klagenfurt man's apartment," the police revealed. A cannabis plantation with 72 plants that had already been harvested, professional equipment for growing narcotics, several thousand euros in cash and various data carriers were also seized in the apartment in Vienna. The 45-year-old was arrested and taken to the Vienna-Josefstadt prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
