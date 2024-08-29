Lead from Carinthia led to cannabis supplier

Profit of several hundred thousand euros

The man from Klagenfurt sold this quantity over the last few years and made a profit of several hundred thousand euros. "The herbal cannabis was always handed over in the Klagenfurt man's apartment," the police revealed. A cannabis plantation with 72 plants that had already been harvested, professional equipment for growing narcotics, several thousand euros in cash and various data carriers were also seized in the apartment in Vienna. The 45-year-old was arrested and taken to the Vienna-Josefstadt prison.