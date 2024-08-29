Three years after horror accident at the top of the world

No car available to borrow

This was doubly painful for Meier: he relies on his car in everyday life to get from home to work and to training - that was suddenly no longer available. "It's actually incredible - in Austria, it's not possible to borrow a car as a person with a physical impairment. You can only take a cab and then argue with the insurance company about whether you're going to be paid for the journey." At his home, a trip to work costs a whopping 185 euros - each way. "You can work out what that would have cost per month." As so often in recent years, Meier was able to rely on his family to drive him. "But it's difficult to always be dependent on others - especially when none of this would have been a problem until three years ago."