Secure the best seats

Nachrichten
31.08.2024 05:00

This will be a sound and light spectacle in a class of its own! The Visualized Klangwolke 2024 will take place on 7 September and the "OÖ-Krone" is giving away standing room with the best view. All information about the competition can be found here.

This is how exciting the open-air spectacle on the banks of the Danube in front of the Brucknerhaus Linz will be: dancers, singers, aerial acrobatics and brilliant lighting effects promise breathtaking moments. This year's Linz Klangwolke is entitled "Pioneers 52 Hertz" and will be performed by the internationally renowned group La Fura dels Baus, among others.

This year's Klangwolke is entitled "Pioneers 52 Hertz". (Bild: LIVA GmbH.)
This year's Klangwolke is entitled "Pioneers 52 Hertz".
(Bild: LIVA GmbH.)

Lots of special effects and a 20-metre-long whale will crown the Klangwolke, which - supported by Sparkasse Oberösterreich and Linz AG - will take to the floating stage on the Danube on September 7 (8.30 pm).

Tens of thousands of people will be watching on September 7. (Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
Tens of thousands of people will be watching on September 7.
(Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
Best view from the Krone container (Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
Best view from the Krone container
(Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)

With these prizes you can see more than anyone else
The "Krone" presents this event highlight as well as the Klassische Klangwolke on September 15 and is giving away seats with the best view of the events. You can win:

  • 15x2 standing places for the "Krone" container powered by Sparkasse Oberösterreich incl. goodie bags on 7.9.
  • 3x2 standing places on the VIP grandstand in front of the Brucknerhaus on 7.9.
  • 10x2 gallery seats for the Klassische Klangwolke on 15.9. at the Brucknerhaus Linz

Simply select your favorite prize in the form below, enter your details and you will be entered into the prize draw. The competition ends on Tuesday, September 3, at 9 am. All information about the sound clouds at: www.klangwolke.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

