"Funny how ..."
Trump spreads vulgar theories about Harris
Donald Trump has made sexist insults about his opponent Kamala Harris. The Republican presidential candidate is provoking people during the election campaign by spreading vulgar theories: Harris' political career is based on sexual favors.
The post shows an older picture of Kamala Harris alongside former US Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who ran against Trump in the 2016 election campaign. The comment: "Funny how blowjobs have had a different impact on both their careers ..."
The crude comment is an allusion to a sex scandal involving Clinton's husband Bill during his presidency (1993 - 2001). Trump supporters, on the other hand, are spreading completely unsubstantiated claims about Harris, according to which her romantic relationship with an influential politician in California in the 1990s helped her career.
New low point reached in debate
Trump did not write the post himself. The fact that he published it on his official Truth social account is nevertheless remarkable. The Republican regularly disparages his Democratic opponent in the presidential race, calling her "crazy" and "stupid", among other things.
Trump has also attacked Harris with regard to her skin color and origin, claiming, among other things, that the 59-year-old "suddenly turned black a few years ago". Verbal attacks of a sexual nature have a new quality.
Trump's tactics even frighten Republicans
Several Republicans had recently publicly advised Trump to make fewer personal attacks against Harris and to make more substantive points. Trump was recently asked about these admonitions at a press conference, but dismissed such advice. "I think I have a right to attack her personally," the 78-year-old said with regard to Harris and the election campaign, adding: "I have to do it my way."
Trump had already caused a furore during the 2016 election campaign with a vulgar statement that he could attack women anywhere, including between the legs. The Americans elected him president anyway.
