"Multiple ideologies"

Mystery about motive: Trump was probably an “opportunity target”

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 22:11

Following the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, investigators are still unable to make a clear statement about the shooter's motive. The man had searched the internet for events with both Trump and President Joe Biden, according to reports. The Trump rally was presumably a "target of opportunity". 

On July 13, a gunman shot at Trump from a nearby rooftop at an election rally in the US state of Pennsylvania. Trump was injured by a bullet to his right ear and the perpetrator was shot dead by security forces shortly afterwards. One visitor died and two others were injured. The event in the town of Butler was held outdoors.

"Mixture of ideologies"
Investigators were able to identify a "mixture of ideologies", NBC News reported. "I would say that we don't see a clear ideology associated with our target, either left- or right-wing," the medium quoted an official as saying. They are still in the process of evaluating all leads and drawing conclusions.

The shooter had made thorough efforts to plan an attack over a long period of time and had looked at a number of events and targets before finally focusing on the Trump rally.

The assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, used this gun to shoot Trump.
The assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, used this gun to shoot Trump.
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)
Explosives were found in the assassin's car.
Explosives were found in the assassin's car.
(Bild: AP)

The FBI also released photos of the shooter's gun, a backpack and the explosives the shooter had in his car at the rally.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

