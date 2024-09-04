Vorteilswelt
Allocation Vorarlberg

These four-legged friends are longing for a home

Nachrichten
04.09.2024 16:04

The Animal Corner presents the pets of the week from the Vorarlberg animal shelter: shy tomcat Marley (2) is looking for a new home with loving cat friends who will give him the time he needs to settle in. Who has a heart and a place for the house cat?

Mira (Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)
Mira
(Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)

American Staffordshire Terrier Mira (9) is looking for responsible owners, because she needs clear and safe guidance in everyday life. Once she has gained the trust of a human, she is always up for fun. Outdoor activities are always welcome with this pretty girl. When it comes to other dogs, sympathy is the deciding factor; if she gets involved with another dog, a wonderful friendship usually develops. The dog has a strong hunting instinct, so she should only move to a cat-free household. Small children should also not be in her new home, as she can quickly become overwhelmed if there is a lot going on.

German Giants (Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)
German Giants
(Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)

Great giant rabbits are currently waiting for their own home at the Dornbirn animal shelter. Unicolored or pied, from young to fully grown, these long-eared animals are looking forward to moving into their new home. As social animals, rabbits need at least one partner animal to be happy. They are given away in groups (4, 3), in pairs or individually with a suitable partner animal. These giant rabbits with their strong character need a lot of space! The animals are very agile and must also be able to sprint or jump. The ideal hutch offers a large, cold-insulated outdoor hutch with a free-range enclosure.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf