These four-legged friends are longing for a home

American Staffordshire Terrier Mira (9) is looking for responsible owners, because she needs clear and safe guidance in everyday life. Once she has gained the trust of a human, she is always up for fun. Outdoor activities are always welcome with this pretty girl. When it comes to other dogs, sympathy is the deciding factor; if she gets involved with another dog, a wonderful friendship usually develops. The dog has a strong hunting instinct, so she should only move to a cat-free household. Small children should also not be in her new home, as she can quickly become overwhelmed if there is a lot going on.