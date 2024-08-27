"Will review the verdict"
HSV quake! Doping ban for defender doubled
Professional soccer player Mario Vuskovic of the German second-division soccer team Hamburger SV has lost his appeal against a two-year doping ban. Instead, the sentence has even been extended. The shock at HSV runs deep. "The next steps are now being discussed," said the club.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) increased the ban against the Croatian to four years at the request of the German National Anti-Doping Agency and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), as was announced on Tuesday. The suspension in place since November 15, 2022 will be taken into account. Vuskovic is banned until fall 2026.
Vuskovic was found guilty of taking the blood doping agent EPO in 2023 by the Sports Court of the German Football Association and given a two-year ban. The Croatian denies the doping allegation and had lodged an appeal. NADA and WADA had also taken action against the verdict and had demanded a four-year ban, which is actually usual in such cases. The CAS judges have now followed suit.
HSV announces reaction
In May, Vuskovic had once again proclaimed his innocence at the hearing before the CAS in Lausanne. He had tearfully denied the accusations. However, Vuskovic was unable to explain how the positive doping test had come about. The 22-year-old had "not produced any mitigating circumstances" that "could be taken into account to shorten the four-year ban", CAS announced.
Meanwhile, Hamburger SV reacted and announced that it would review the ruling. "The player and club ask for your understanding that this will take some time. Afterwards, HSV and Vuskovic will enter into an internal discussion, assess the new situation and then discuss the next steps," said a spokesperson for the club.
