61-year-old remains silent
Sex in Japanese shrine: Austro-tourist in custody
A 61-year-old Austrian tourist took a completely wrong turn in the land of cherry blossoms and ended up at a sacred site - where the handcuffs clicked ...
Bad behavior makes even the otherwise cheerful Japanese lose their smiles - as a 61-year-old Austrian had to find out for himself. The Far Eastern culture and its manners have always been very complex, but sex in broad daylight - and in the shrine of the Shintō religion to boot - doesn't go down too well in this country either.
But apparently this point of local customs and traditions was a little difficult for the Austro-tourist to follow, because he dropped all inhibitions for a little romp with his Japanese "acquaintance".
Police arrest lovers on the spot
In fact, the police in the town of Kesennuma received a strange call last Friday. Two people were allegedly having sex on the grounds of a shrine at midday.
Although the holy site in the north-east of the country is not located in a densely populated area, the witness reported that the couple were performing the act of love in a place that was clearly visible. Moreover, the local "Romeo" even leaned against the wall of the revered place of worship.
The local police arrived immediately, caught the pair in the act and took them to the relevant police station. The couple must now answer for disrespecting a place of worship, although the woman, a 40-year-old resident of the town, has already admitted her guilt.
The Austrian, on the other hand, stated according to regional media that he would only make a statement when a lawyer was present. As he was subsequently deemed to be a flight risk, he was arrested and taken to a prison. He was allegedly not even allowed to call home.
Iron silence and a long wait in the Far East
An inquiry by the "Krone" to the responsible foreign ministry has now provided initial information: "I can confirm the arrest of an Austrian citizen in Japan.
Our embassy in Tokyo is in contact with the person concerned as well as with local authorities and is doing its best to support the person concerned," says spokeswoman Antonia Praun.
Whether and when the tourist on the wrong track will be allowed to return home is still up in the air. A hefty fine seems almost certain.
