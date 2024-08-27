"An oath of disclosure"
Police union lashes out at Chancellor Nehammer
ÖVP Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer called for more deportations and a rethink on this issue at EU level in an interview with "Krone". This, in turn, is now also triggering strong reactions in the Ministry of the Interior. A senior trade unionist calls Nehammer's comments an "oath of revelation" and explains that individual asylum seekers are deported up to 40 times a year and that the statistics are therefore distorted.
The "Krone" interview with ÖVP Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer spread far and wide - and apparently also caused an uproar in Nehammer's old workplace, the Ministry of the Interior. Hermann Greylinger, the deputy chairman of the central committee and the police union, spoke out there on Tuesday. And he made it clear: "The Chancellor's demand is a revelation of the failure of the ÖVP, which has provided the Chancellor for the last seven years and has provided the Minister of the Interior for the last 24 years, with a few brief exceptions".
"Issue is being misused"
According to the trade unionist, the issue is being "misused for party political purposes". Among other things, he attributes this to the fact that the deportation figures are being distorted to a certain extent by multiple deportations. According to Greylinger, some foreigners are deported to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic up to 40 times in just one year.
However, the press office of the Ministry of the Interior did not want to confirm to the "Krone" that such multiple deportations were occurring. "The cost of a smuggling operation is very high. 90 percent of asylum seekers come with smugglers. The cost of a tow/per person is around 3000 to 5000 euros. For many, this is only possible with the financial resources of the entire extended family and only once," he said.
Another point of criticism from the trade unionist: those who leave the country "on their own" are usually prisoners who have been released early. This is because if they have served at least half of their sentence and then immediately leave the country voluntarily, the remainder of their sentence is canceled.
However, if these ex-prisoners travel to Austria again, they would then have to serve the remainder of their sentence - if they are caught ...
BFA confirms multiple deportations
Karoline Preißer, Deputy Director of the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum (BFA), also confirms that there is a certain problem with deportations: "In the case of people with entry or residence bans from neighboring countries and Europe (e.g. Serbia), it can happen that they are deported several times."
However, Preißer emphasizes that this is done consistently: "If people from neighbouring countries with a residence ban are found in Austria, they are consistently deported." This is "a clear sign that the BFA is working consistently and contributing to security in Austria".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
