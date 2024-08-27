Police union lashes out at Chancellor Nehammer

The "Krone" interview with ÖVP Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer spread far and wide - and apparently also caused an uproar in Nehammer's old workplace, the Ministry of the Interior. Hermann Greylinger, the deputy chairman of the central committee and the police union, spoke out there on Tuesday. And he made it clear: "The Chancellor's demand is a revelation of the failure of the ÖVP, which has provided the Chancellor for the last seven years and has provided the Minister of the Interior for the last 24 years, with a few brief exceptions".