Food rescuer sent to prison for four weeks

Time and again, edible but expired food ends up in the garbage at supermarket chains. It is not always possible to sell or even donate them in time. Christian A. from Vienna has dedicated himself to saving this food from the landfill. He is a so-called food rescuer. Time and again, his tours bring him into conflict with the law - because the waste containers of large food chains are of course not located on public land. The Viennese man has now ended up in court because of one such food drive.