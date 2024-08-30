Wasp sting & Co!
Poisonous sting in the throat – How to help your dog!
A wasp sting is not only painful for us humans, animals also suffer from the venom of the sting. In most cases, the unpleasant symptoms subside quickly, but caution is advised in the event of a sting in the mouth! The "Animal Corner" explains how to act correctly.
When romping around in the meadow, it can quickly happen that "Bello" also steps on a wasp or bee. Although the sting in the paw will cause the four-legged friend to yelp and limp, this does not usually lead to a worrying condition. As with humans, the "dippl" can be treated with household remedies such as vinegar water or a fresh onion. Rapid cooling with ice cubes or cold water also provides relief.
However, if the dog likes to snap at a flying insect or accidentally picks it up with its food, things can become critical. This is because a bite in the snout or throat area is not harmless. The swelling can impair breathing and thus become life-threatening.
Wasp sting in the mouth and throat
- Cool immediately with ice or cold water to reduce the swelling
- Keep the airways clear and place the dog in the recovery position, calm the animal down
- Hold the head so that the throat is stretched and the windpipe remains straight.
- Contact a vet immediately if breathing is difficult
Clear symptoms
In most cases, you are not directly present when the accident happens. Clear signs that the region around the mouth is affected are incessant rattling and gagging. Swelling of the head or mouth as well as drowsiness and cramps should also ring alarm bells.
In this case, you should urgently seek advice from a vet, as an insect bite can also cause anaphylactic shock in dogs. If no action is taken immediately, this can even lead to death.
In any case, the affected area should be cooled, a "cool pack" from the freezer will help the four-legged friend, perhaps he will accept an ice cube and can lick it. The dog should always be calmed and placed in the recovery position. This is because if the head and neck are stretched out, the windpipe remains straight and breathing is made easier.
Measures to prevent
It is almost impossible to avoid an insect bite, but you can at least take some preventative measures. For example, you can keep an eye on the feeding place and should not leave any leftovers in the bowl, as wasps in particular are attracted by the smell of meat. You can also check the garden for possible ground nests.
Anyone who likes to throw treats to their four-legged friend should reconsider this behavior. This encourages them to "snatch prey" from objects that fly just past their snout.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.