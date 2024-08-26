Bloody deed in Solingen
New details reveal multiple organ failure
The bloody knife attack in Solingen has revealed glaring flaws in the German asylum system. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is now rehashing old promises, while his party colleagues are defending previous policies. Blind spots in the system are becoming increasingly obvious.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared the asylum issue a top priority at the end of 2023. In an interview with Der Spiegel, he announced that he wanted to deport people on a "grand scale". Today it can be said: The otherwise taciturn Social Democrat probably took his mouth too full. Because in most cases, the announcement did not come to pass.
Since then, Germany has been hit by several attacks. As a consequence of the deadly knife attack in Mannheim in June, Scholz had announced that the deportation of serious criminals and terrorist "endangerers" to Afghanistan and Syria would be made possible again. This has not yet been achieved.
Background
- Germany currently has no diplomatic relations with either the Taliban rulers or the Assad government.
- Deportations to the countries of origin Afghanistan and Syria are therefore difficult to carry out.
- Against the backdrop of the attacks in Mannheim and Solingen, the opposition is increasing the pressure.
Blatant shortcomings in the deportation procedure
The next shock on Friday evening: three people were killed with a knife at a town festival in Solingen (North Rhine-Westphalia). Eight people were injured, four of them seriously. The suspected perpetrator is a 26-year-old Syrian, IS claimed responsibility for the bloody deed. The case ruthlessly exposes the flaws in the system:
- As was revealed on Sunday, the man should actually have been deported to Bulgaria last year because his asylum application had been rejected. The Syrian had entered the European Union via Bulgaria.
- However, the 26-year-old was not found in his refugee accommodation on the day of his planned deportation. At that time, German police officers were not allowed to enter any rooms in shared accommodation other than the room of the person being deported.
- The Syrian had "not gone into hiding", according to NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU), but had repeatedly stayed in the refugee accommodation.
- It is still unclear why his absence was largely without consequences for him. After the failed deportation, deadlines expired and Germany was now responsible for his case. At the end of 2023, the authorities granted him subsidiary protection, which refugees from the civil war country of Syria often receive.
- The question now is how persistent the attempts were to get the man out of the country. In North Rhine-Westphalia, it is not the Ministry of the Interior that is responsible for this procedure, but the Department for Family Affairs, Refugees and Integration. Minister Josefine Paul (Greens) is currently investigating what went wrong here.
Union calls for a halt to admissions
A debate has now flared up in Germany about how the asylum process could be reformed, from application to potential deportation. CDU leader Friedrich Merz, for example, has called for a freeze on the admission of refugees from Syria and Afghanistan. He left open how this should be legally implemented.
Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder from the CDU's sister party, the CSU, called for stricter deportation practices for rejected refugees. Recently, cases of asylum seekers who went on vacation in their home countries despite their refugee status have also attracted attention in Germany.
CDU leader Merz outlines his asylum plan:
„Nach #Afghanistan und #Syrien kann auch abgeschoben werden. Dagegen wehren sich Teile der #Grünen bis heute. Ich habe dafür kein Verständnis mehr. Der Schutz der Bevölkerung ist die wichtigste Aufgabe, der Politik. Das muss jetzt absolute Priorität haben.“ (tm) @ARDdepic.twitter.com/z10Y9Sp0jz— Friedrich Merz (@_FriedrichMerz) August 25, 2024
"I call on Scholz to join us in making quick decisions that are consistently geared towards preventing further terrorist attacks. Syria and Afghanistan can be deported, we will not accept any more refugees from there," said Merz, increasing the pressure on Chancellor Scholz.
SPD rebuffs CDU
The "traffic light" leader, on the other hand, demanded that the perpetrator be punished "with the full force of the law". In response to the fatal knife attack in Solingen, Scholz promised on Monday to tighten gun laws quickly. He followed this up with a further promise: "This should and will happen very quickly," assured the SPD politician during his visit to Solingen.
"It will certainly make sense to set up a task force to study this in detail," mused Scholz. And he said what he had already said after Mannheim: he now wants to deport people more quickly - if necessary "with legal regulations". Which doesn't sound very groundbreaking.
Scholz also rebuffed CDU leader Merz via party leader Saskia Esken and SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert. In an interview, Kühnert explained that the opposition leader's plans to stop admissions could not be implemented because "the constitution, our basic order, is opposed to this". Kühnert argued that the answer cannot be to slam the door in the face of people who are themselves fleeing Islamists.
His proposal: "We have to look at hate preachers, especially online, we have to look at how radicalization takes place." Work is being done on the deportation of serious offenders, as promised by the Chancellor.
SPD leader finds attack uninformative
It is also true that the suspected Solingen attacker has not yet been caught. This is because the authorities did not have the Syrian on their radar and the terror early warning systems remained silent. NRW Interior Minister Reul now wants to give the police more legal powers to gather information "in advance". "We're having an insanely hard time with this in Germany. I really don't understand it anymore."
Reul wants to give the police a helping hand:
"Seit Monaten weisen alle Innenminister darauf hin, dass wir eine große abstrakte Gefahr haben" @hreul zum Attentat von Solingen. #solingen#IS#Islamismus#miosgapic.twitter.com/ltQZefPYiz— Caren Miosga (@CarenMiosgaTalk) August 25, 2024
However, his words do not go down well with the Social Democrats. According to SPD party leader Esken, it is difficult to draw any information from the Solingen case: "Not much can be learned from this attack because the perpetrator was not under observation." Her conclusion: the security authorities "are definitely paying attention". The federal government is not inactive here. Her words left political observers puzzled.
Above all, the anonymity of Solingen was a headache, and it was precisely at this point that reflection - and consequently learning - was the order of the day. Nobody had this man, who should have been back in Bulgaria long ago, on their radar. How should we react to a danger that nobody sees coming?
