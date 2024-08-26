Even more "traps"
Sydney Sweeney follows up with mega-hot photos
Just last week, Sydney Sweeney lured her fans "into the trap" with sexy photos. And it apparently worked so well that the actress has now published more hot snaps.
Sydney Sweeney caused a lot of excitement among her fans last week with several snaps in which she posed in a sexy neoprene bikini on a boat.
She wanted to lure her fans into the "sexy trap", joked the actress - and clearly hadn't had enough of it.
Even more "sexy traps" for fans
At the beginning of the week, Sweeney followed up with hot content in her Instagram story. This time, the 26-year-old could be seen in the photos in a very revealing one-piece that not only barely covered the Hollywood beauty's back, but also her cleavage.
Sweeney teamed her exciting swimsuit with a straw hat, sunglasses and small earrings. Her blonde mane fell wildly over her shoulders.
"Beautiful view"
There was also a little make-up tutorial for the perfect beach look in her Insta feed. And the fans also found it visibly difficult to concentrate on the actual content of the clip. "It took me a minute to realize you were doing your make-up," joked one follower. "Nice view," commented another.
Sydney Sweeney has been one of Hollywood's hottest new talents since her role in the hit series "Euphoria". The US beauty has recently appeared in films such as "Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood", "Madame Web" and "Where the Lie Falls".
