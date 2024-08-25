Several offenses
Biker caught with a paper “Taferl” and without a license
The police had confiscated the license plates of his motorcycle two months ago. Now officers came across the young bike owner again. He was riding his bike in St. Johann without a license - including a paper "Taferl". On top of that, the 24-year-old had had too much to drink.
A patrol from the St. Johann police station became aware of a motorcycle being driven on the L-109 towards Grossarl on Sunday afternoon. The bike only had a self-made paper license plate. The extremely unsafe driving style of the rider was also noticeable.
Bloody knees were evidence of a fall
During a check, the police officers saw that the rider's knees were bruised and bleeding. He had crashed immediately beforehand through his own fault. When the officers wanted to check his driver's license, it turned out that he did not currently have one. He had already had to surrender his license some time ago.
On top of that, the 24-year-old was drunk, with 0.84 per mille alcohol in his blood.
Due to his injuries, the 24-year-old motorcyclist was transported to Schwarzach Hospital by the Red Cross.
Taferl already collected months ago
He had already been caught drunk and driving without a license on the same motorcycle in June. His license plate had been confiscated due to a lack of traffic and operational safety. The biker was reported to the police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
