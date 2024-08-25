Vorteilswelt
Several trapped

Iceland: Ice cave collapses, tourists missing

Nachrichten
25.08.2024 21:31

On Sunday afternoon in Iceland, an ice cave popular with tourists suffered a serious icefall. A wall of the cave collapsed and a large number of rescue workers are now on site. Several people are missing. 

comment0 Kommentare

The ice cave is located on Breiðamerkurjökull, a foothill of the Vatnajökull glacier. The accident occurred while around 25 people were in the cave with trained mountain guides. It is unclear how many people are still trapped.

Several missing and injured
According to local media reports, the search is still on for at least two missing persons, who are believed to be tourists. Several injured people were flown to hospitals by helicopter. 

All available rescue services from the southland were brought to the remote location, as well as police, ambulances and fire engines. The coordination center of the Icelandic Civil Defense was activated in the capital Reykjavik.

A video on Twitter shows the entrance to the ice cave - probably not for people with claustrophobia ...

A spokeswoman said that the rescue operations were proving difficult and that various pieces of special equipment had been brought to the scene. There is still no official number of people affected by the accident. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michaela Braune
