Several trapped
Iceland: Ice cave collapses, tourists missing
On Sunday afternoon in Iceland, an ice cave popular with tourists suffered a serious icefall. A wall of the cave collapsed and a large number of rescue workers are now on site. Several people are missing.
The ice cave is located on Breiðamerkurjökull, a foothill of the Vatnajökull glacier. The accident occurred while around 25 people were in the cave with trained mountain guides. It is unclear how many people are still trapped.
Several missing and injured
According to local media reports, the search is still on for at least two missing persons, who are believed to be tourists. Several injured people were flown to hospitals by helicopter.
All available rescue services from the southland were brought to the remote location, as well as police, ambulances and fire engines. The coordination center of the Icelandic Civil Defense was activated in the capital Reykjavik.
A video on Twitter shows the entrance to the ice cave - probably not for people with claustrophobia ...
A spokeswoman said that the rescue operations were proving difficult and that various pieces of special equipment had been brought to the scene. There is still no official number of people affected by the accident.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.