Yates wins heat battle in the Sierra Nevada
The Briton Adam Yates has won the Vuelta stage through the Sierra Nevada in superior style after a hussar ride as a soloist. Australian Ben O'Connor, once again brilliantly supported by Felix Gall on Sunday, continues to lead the overall standings ahead of the first rest day.
Primoz Roglic, who won the previous day, crossed the finish line in the same time as Gall in the heat of the day and is still in second place. Gall improved by two places to eighth. Decathlon captain O'Connor has a 3:53 minute lead over Red Bull star Roglic after the ninth stage from Motril to Granada (178.5 km). Richard Carapaz (EF/+4:32) is the new third. Gall, who finished eleventh on the stage, is now five and a half minutes behind Yates in his Vuelta debut.
The particularly tough 178-km stage with three first-category climbs and a total of 4,500 meters of climbing developed into the expected elimination race. Gall always stayed close to O'Connor. On the final climb to the Alto de Hazallanas, the group of favorites initially broke apart after an attack by Enric Mas, but the aces soon found each other again. At the front, Gall worked his way up to the highest point for his team-mate. On the long descent to the finish, Mas survived a shock moment at high speed in extremis, but the Spaniard was caught again shortly afterwards.
Clear lead
By then, Yates was already way ahead and won 1:39 minutes ahead of Carapaz and 3:45 ahead of the ten-man group of classification riders. The Briton had broken away from an original 25-man breakaway group with Patrick Konrad well before the finish. One year after his stage win at the Tour de France, the 32-year-old celebrated his second success in one of the three major national tours. His UAE teammate Joao Almeida from Portugal, who had fallen back from third place the day before, did not compete on Sunday after testing positive for Covid. Upper Austrian Rainer Kepplinger (Bahrain) had to abandon about halfway through the stage.
