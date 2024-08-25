Yates wins heat battle in the Sierra Nevada

Clear lead

By then, Yates was already way ahead and won 1:39 minutes ahead of Carapaz and 3:45 ahead of the ten-man group of classification riders. The Briton had broken away from an original 25-man breakaway group with Patrick Konrad well before the finish. One year after his stage win at the Tour de France, the 32-year-old celebrated his second success in one of the three major national tours. His UAE teammate Joao Almeida from Portugal, who had fallen back from third place the day before, did not compete on Sunday after testing positive for Covid. Upper Austrian Rainer Kepplinger (Bahrain) had to abandon about halfway through the stage.