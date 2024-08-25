Prosthetic bra now a case for the state parliament

System lacks transparency

"These may be the smallest problems in the lives of women with cancer, but it would still be nice not to have to deal with them," writes one reader. Politicians have now also become aware of the problem. "The healthcare system has become non-transparent, inefficient and - due to the various responsibilities between which people are constantly shunted back and forth - extremely inhumane," says SPÖ health spokesperson Peter Binder, who sees an urgent need for action.