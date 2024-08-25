Vorteilswelt
After the "Krone" report

Prosthetic bra now a case for the state parliament

Nachrichten
25.08.2024 08:00

After a cancer operation, a breast was removed from an Upper Austrian woman. Now the 74-year-old only receives one bra per year from the health insurance fund. The SPÖ now wants to make access to medical aids easier and has submitted a motion to this effect to the provincial parliament.

comment0 Kommentare

There was a great response from Krone readers to the story of Theresia Kaun. The 74-year-old from St. Florian had a breast removed due to cancer. After the operation, she had to wear a bra with a prosthesis. However, the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) only pays for one per year. Many readers who felt the same way got in touch - there was no understanding for ÖGK's stinginess.

SP health spokesman Peter Binder (above) now wants to achieve an improvement.
SP health spokesman Peter Binder (above) now wants to achieve an improvement.
(Bild: MecGreenie Production OG)

System lacks transparency
"These may be the smallest problems in the lives of women with cancer, but it would still be nice not to have to deal with them," writes one reader. Politicians have now also become aware of the problem. "The healthcare system has become non-transparent, inefficient and - due to the various responsibilities between which people are constantly shunted back and forth - extremely inhumane," says SPÖ health spokesperson Peter Binder, who sees an urgent need for action.

The SPÖ is now tabling an initiative motion in the state parliament calling for access to medical aids and aids such as prostheses to be simplified. Background: The state can also do its part to improve the situation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gerald Schwab
Gerald Schwab
