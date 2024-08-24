Aggressive to the police
Intoxicated father attacked child, hit mother
A 44-year-old father of a family completely lost control on Friday evening in the Friesach area. He had been drinking and got into a loud argument with one of his children. The child fled from the house, but the man did not calm down ...
Under the influence of alcohol, an argument between the 44-year-old and his underage child escalated. "The man shouted loudly at his son and shook him several times," reported the police. When the child fled from the house to get to safety, the mother confronted the man.
But this drew the wrath of the 44-year-old. "He attacked the mother and punched her in the face," said the police. In the meantime, the police had also been alerted and arrived on the scene.
Aggressive during official action
However, the drunk man also behaved extremely aggressively towards the police officers. "The man had to be arrested in the course of the official action," confirmed the police. The 44-year-old was then banned from entering and approaching the premises and banned from carrying weapons.
