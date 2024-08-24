That stands out!
With the giraffe to the Rupertikirtag this year
The time for folk festivals is just around the corner. If you want to be on trend, you need to mix different cultural styles.
Austria or Australia - actually two completely different things. Not so at the traditional costume fashion fair "fesch" in the Brandboxx: "We have customers from all over the world who order traditional costumes for their stores worldwide. Even in the USA and Australia," says Brandboxx boss Markus Oberhamberger.
He explains why fashion enthusiasts from other continents are particularly interested in traditional alpine costumes: "They like our 'alpine lifestyle'. This refers to our lifestyle and the attitude to life in the Alpine regions." The Austrian dirndls are not only combined with cowboy boots, hats or even western belts on the other side of the world.
The cultures are also blurred in the new Krüger dirndl collection, designed by Victoria Swarovski, reported the "Krone". Inspired by the Namibian desert, the colorful dirndls feature exotic animals from Africa - such as giraffes and kudus. The African designs are underlined by strong colors such as black, yellow, fir green and peach/apricot tones.
"Color blocking" - the use of strong colors - also runs through the new spring collection from K&K Kaiserjäger.
Floral fabrics based on the French model are also used at Sportalm. This eye-catching mix of styles has also become indispensable: sneakers with traditional costume. Especially for men, they can be casual and relaxed with lederhosen.
Otherwise, men can look forward to traditional lederhosen with modern elements such as embroidery and colorful accents as well as elegant shirts, jackets and vests.
