Dortmund vs. Frankfurt, LIVE from 18:30

The situation at BVB is clearly more politically charged ahead of the start of the season. The top match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday (6.30 pm) is the first home game since the club signed an advertising partnership with the armaments company Rheinmetall. The fan alliance Südtribüne Dortmund called on "every single Borussian and every fan club to take their displeasure at the deal with Rheinmetall into the stadium". The criticism is to be expressed at the start of the second half.