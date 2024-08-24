Ten arrests on fiber optic construction site

The police were there at 11 o'clock

One thing is certain: presumably following tip-offs, the financial police turned up at the construction site at 11 a.m. on August 16, and officers from the Strass police station were called in shortly afterwards. "In handcuffs", as witnesses describe it, ten men were then taken away. The fact that they were all taken to the police detention center (PAZ) in Innsbruck shows that they and their company are accused of serious offenses.