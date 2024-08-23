Vorteilswelt
After horror storm

Arlberg Pass: traffic is flowing again around the clock

Nachrichten
23.08.2024 12:26

After the devastating storm on the Arlberg a week ago, the pass of the same name between Tyrol and Vorarlberg will be open to traffic again from Friday evening, 6 pm, including during the day. Previously, the connection was only open at night.

The Arlberg road (B197) can be reopened to all traffic with two lanes on the Tyrolean side after completion of "essential clearing and safety work, such as the half-sided resurfacing of a 270 meter long section, which is still being carried out, today, Friday, 6 pm," the state reported in a press release.

According to initial estimates, the total cost of the renovation and clearing work along the B197 would amount to around 500,000 euros.

The work will continue even after the opening to traffic on Friday evening: Drainage, verges and guard rails will be restored and the bedload basins will continue to be cleared out.

This work will probably take several more weeks. Traffic may be stopped for a short time to ensure the necessary construction site traffic. This will be regulated with traffic posts.

More details shortly!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
