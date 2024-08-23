Late summer enjoyment at the Hotel Larimar in southern Burgenland

Immerse yourself in the garden paradise

Enjoy cocktails on the sandy beach under palm trees, let your mind wander amidst cypresses and olive groves and relax by the idyllic koi pond: The paradisiacal garden oasis on 8,000 m² invites you to enjoy unforgettable vacation moments. Meditative retreats, swinging loungers, a limestone fountain from Provence, the Valley of Fragrances, a fruit snack garden, a vineyard, a medicinal herb garden and much more await nature lovers. Hotel Larimar places particular emphasis on ecology and sustainability.