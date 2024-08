Peschek: “It’s a question of character”

Christoph Peschek is a guest at krone.at: The managing director of Blau-Weiß Linz reflects on his first "civilian" appearance at the Rapid Stadium, the visit to Rudi Edlinger's grave ("For me, it's a question of character"), the development at Blau-Weiß, the budget and his personal plans beyond 2025 in an interview with krone.at sports director Michael Fally ahead of today's clash with his former club Rapid.