Situation is "dramatic"
Canary Islands overrun by wave of refugees
The number of illegal migrants on the Canary Islands has increased dramatically over the course of the year. Between January 1 and August 15, a total of 22,304 illegal boat refugees reached the archipelago in the Atlantic. This is an increase of 126 percent compared to the same period last year.
Fernando Clavijo sounded the alarm at the beginning of the week. "It can't go on like this. We have long since exceeded our limits and capacities," the regional president of the Canary Islands made clear. He was referring to the latest wave of refugees currently flooding the Spanish vacation islands off the west coast of Africa. The situation is "dramatic".
Most of the African boat refugees are now starting the dangerous sea refugee route across the Atlantic from southern states such as Gambia, Senegal and Mauritania, after the European Union was once again able to reach an agreement with Morocco on improved control of coastal waters.
With terrible consequences: "At over 1000 kilometers, the sea route is much longer and therefore more dangerous than from the Moroccan coast," explains Helena Maleno from the Spanish refugee aid organization Caminando Fronteras.
"It is the most dangerous sea refugee route in the world"
Just twelve days ago, an African refugee boat from Mauritania with fourteen skeletons was discovered on a beach in the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean, which missed the Canary Islands. "It is the most dangerous sea refugee route in the world".
In order to stop the influx of refugees from the West African countries, Spain's socialist head of government Pedro Sánchez (PSOE) will travel to Mauritania, Gambia and Senegal next week for crisis talks. Before that, however, he wants to meet with the Canary Islands regional president Clavijo on the island of La Palma on Friday to get his own impression of the situation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.