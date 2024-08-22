Preber shooting: “Everyone needs luck too”

Woman in the lead is defending champion

Head marksman Etschbacher is this year's defending champion. In her second year as "boss", she managed the best shot, called Hexenblattl. "That was a coincidence. It depends on a lot of things: Stamina and strength, because you shoot standing up, the weather and everyone also needs luck," she says. Basically, no previous experience is necessary. Preber shooters can also be completely untrained. Young people also have an important part to play in the tradition: as scorers and recorders, they document the shooting performances.