Age-old tradition
Preber shooting: “Everyone needs luck too”
An age-old tradition at Prebersee in Lungau: next weekend, people will once again be shooting at mirror images. The water target shooting has been around since 1834 and up to 300 shooters are expected.
If the Preberschützen could send up a weather request, then there is one clear wish: "No wind, that would be good," says Sandra Etschbacher, head marksman of the Tamsweg-Prebersee shooting club since 2022. She is not a fan of gender and prefers to stick with the male title: "Oberschützenmeisterin just sounds weird. Why should we change it?" says the first woman to head a male domain.
World Heritage application submitted to Unesco
The tradition of water target shooting at Prebersee has been around for an incredible 190 years. A big anniversary will be celebrated in September. The association is also eagerly awaiting the decision as to whether Preberschießen will be added to the Unesco World Heritage List.
The competition operates according to its own rules. Shots are not fired at targets 120 meters away, but at their reflection in the lake. Boggy floating particles in the water deflect the bullets so that they do not sink.
Woman in the lead is defending champion
Head marksman Etschbacher is this year's defending champion. In her second year as "boss", she managed the best shot, called Hexenblattl. "That was a coincidence. It depends on a lot of things: Stamina and strength, because you shoot standing up, the weather and everyone also needs luck," she says. Basically, no previous experience is necessary. Preber shooters can also be completely untrained. Young people also have an important part to play in the tradition: as scorers and recorders, they document the shooting performances.
Around 300 shooters are expected on Saturday and Sunday (24th, 25th).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
