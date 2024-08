Life sentence for stabbing with “maximum force”

The regional court on Wednesday, 9.30 am. Two prison guards lead the defendant in handcuffs to the chair in the middle of the jury courtroom. First, presiding judge Markus Hanl asks Ahmed A. (27) about his personal details: homeless, unemployed, without income and a criminal. A. already has six relevant previous convictions and has been in prison three times - he only left his cell on January 5. And on the night of February 1st, he stabbed a fellow countryman, who has a family and several children, five times with a knife in Salzburg-Lehen.