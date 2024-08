Lukas Pellmann with third Lake Neusiedl thriller

Hiking and reading with the crime writer

If you would like to meet Lukas Pellmann in person, you can do so on August 31 in Podersdorf am See or Neusiedl am See. The crime writer invites you to a crime thriller hike from 10 am. The start is in Podersdorf am See, the reading takes place at 3 pm in the Beachhouse of the Neusiedler See Store in Neusiedl am See and at 7 pm in the WeinX1 Greisslerei in Jois.