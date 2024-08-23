Automatically stored draft

For 130 million euros
An important signal for the domestic industry: the federal states of Upper Austria, Carinthia and Styria will become part of the first European hydrogen valley. In the Green Mark alone, 130 million euros will be invested by 2030.
Since last year, green hydrogen has been produced in Gabersdorf in southern Styria using solar panels. With an output of one megawatt per year, the 10.5 million euro plant supplies Wolfgram Bergbau und Hütten AG in St. Martin im Sulmtal and reduces the amount of natural gas required there.
17 projects for 578 million euros
However, a huge increase in hydrogen production in Styria is now in sight. Together with Upper Austria and Carinthia, the Green Mark won an EU-wide tender for the first European hydrogen valley with a focus on industrial applications. A total of 17 projects with a total volume of 578 million euros are to be implemented in the three federal states, with EU start-up funding amounting to 20 million euros in the first stage.
"It is a great success to have been awarded the contract in this tender and to be part of the first European hydrogen center," said a delighted Barbara Eibinger-Miedl (ÖVP), State Councillor for Economic Affairs. Styria is already regarded as Austria's hydrogen center - 60 percent of all researchers in this field work in our province. Most recently, research at Graz University of Technology and the University of Leoben was strengthened with 17 million euros.
Green hydrogen
Austria aims to be climate-neutral by 2040. Climate-neutral hydrogen plays a key role in this, which is why the federal government presented its national hydrogen strategy two years ago. Especially in industry, where direct electrification is reaching its limits, green hydrogen is the key to complete decarbonization.
Plants to be up and running from 2028
Six planned projects in Styria are now set to trigger investments of 130 million euros as part of the EU project. A total capacity of 36.25 megawatts of electrolysers will be installed. These plants use renewable electricity from photovoltaics, wind and hydropower to produce green hydrogen by splitting oxygen from water. "Concrete project planning will begin in 2025 and the plants should be up and running by 2028," says Eibinger-Miedl, setting out the timetable.
Around 5,500 tons of hydrogen will be produced annually from 2028 - the installed capacity will reach over 37 MW. The largest project is being built in Leoben, where around 3,000 tons of hydrogen will be produced at the Voest plant in Donawitz, the majority of which will be used directly on site for steel production. Further projects are being built in Zeltweg, Peggau, Weiz, Mellach (where 760 tons per year are to be produced with surplus electricity) and the plant in Gabersdorf is also being expanded (see graphic).
"The project aims to reduce CO2 emissions in the industry by 50 tons per year and also create 500 new jobs."
Bernhard Puttinger
Bild: Niki Pommer
"Because it is still expensive and rare, hydrogen is also known as the champagne of the energy transition," smiles Bernhard Puttinger, Managing Director of the Green Tech Valley Cluster, which is responsible for regional coordination. "Overall, this project should create 500 new jobs in Styria, and we hope for even more." Incidentally, the central technical partner for all three federal states is HyCentA at Graz University of Technology.
