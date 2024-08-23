Automatically stored draft

Around 5,500 tons of hydrogen will be produced annually from 2028 - the installed capacity will reach over 37 MW. The largest project is being built in Leoben, where around 3,000 tons of hydrogen will be produced at the Voest plant in Donawitz, the majority of which will be used directly on site for steel production. Further projects are being built in Zeltweg, Peggau, Weiz, Mellach (where 760 tons per year are to be produced with surplus electricity) and the plant in Gabersdorf is also being expanded (see graphic).