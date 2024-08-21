Middle East poker: Blinken leaves empty-handed

International presence in the Philadelphi corridor?

Egyptian security circles have reported that the USA has proposed an international presence in the Philadelphi Corridor. This could be acceptable to the government in Cairo if such a deployment were limited to a maximum of six months. "The ceasefire in Gaza must be the beginning of a broader international recognition of the Palestinian state and the implementation of the two-state solution, as this is the basic guarantee for stability in the region," said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after a meeting with Blinken.