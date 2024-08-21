Ceasefire, Geisel deal
Middle East poker: Blinken leaves empty-handed
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has ended his trip to the Middle East without any tangible results for a ceasefire. Despite intensive efforts, an agreement between Israel and Hamas has yet to be reached.
"An agreement must be reached in the coming days, and we will do everything we can to get it across the finish line," said Blinken before his departure for Washington on Wednesday night.
Wrangling over US proposal to continue this week
A senior US administration official said he expected mediation talks led by the US, Egypt and Qatar to continue this week. The US has put forward a proposal to help bridge the continuing differences between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas.
Blinken said after a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that Israel had accepted the proposal. Now Hamas must do the same. It was possibly the last chance for a solution to the conflict.
Sticking point: Egypt-Gaza border
Hamas has not explicitly rejected the US proposal, but has stated that it would revoke previously agreed conditions. The main bone of contention is Israel's continued military presence within the Gaza Strip, particularly along the border with Egypt. The free movement of Palestinians within the territory and the identity and number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for hostages are also contentious issues.
Egypt's main focus is on a security mechanism for the Philadelphi Corridor, the narrow border strip between Egypt and Gaza that Israeli forces captured in May. Both Hamas and Egypt reject the idea of Israel keeping troops there. Netanyahu insists that the presence of Israeli soldiers on the border is necessary to stop the smuggling of weapons into Gaza.
International presence in the Philadelphi corridor?
Egyptian security circles have reported that the USA has proposed an international presence in the Philadelphi Corridor. This could be acceptable to the government in Cairo if such a deployment were limited to a maximum of six months. "The ceasefire in Gaza must be the beginning of a broader international recognition of the Palestinian state and the implementation of the two-state solution, as this is the basic guarantee for stability in the region," said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after a meeting with Blinken.
