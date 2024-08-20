Vorteilswelt
Footballer Manuel Haas

Better to join the police than just a figure in soccer

Nachrichten
20.08.2024 15:30

Kicker Manuel Haas terminated his contract with German third-division club Osnabrück in the fall of 2023 after bad experiences. Ten months later, the defender is still without a club. The 28-year-old is building a new career in the background.

Manuel Haas already terminated his contract with Osnabrück in the fall of 2023. Bad experiences with Lower Saxony forced the kicker to take this step. "A lot of things happened," said the 28-year-old, not wanting to go into detail.

But the bad experiences in the soccer business didn't stop there: "Two days before the end of the transfer period, my advisor backed out on me." Ten months later, the defender is still without a club, despite offers from home and abroad. "There was nothing that really made sense. The overall package simply has to fit, I'm still burning for the right job," explains Haas. He doesn't want to sell himself short and has clear ideas: "I had hoped for a Bundesliga club, but unfortunately nothing came of it."

Zitat Icon

If nothing comes of it and that's it, then I'll see this time as a great experience. If something does come along, I'm ready for it

Manuel Haas

The former Ried player doesn't just want to be a figure in soccer, so he's not under any stress: "If nothing else comes along and that's it, then I'll see this time as a wonderful experience. If something does come along, I'm ready for it." For some time now, the winger has been keeping fit at Salzburgligigist Grödig and at the camp for unsigned players.

Studying for exams
Should no suitable offer come his way, the defensive player is already working on a plan B. For weeks, he has been studying for his police exam at the end of August between training sessions.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

