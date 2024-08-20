Better to join the police than just a figure in soccer

But the bad experiences in the soccer business didn't stop there: "Two days before the end of the transfer period, my advisor backed out on me." Ten months later, the defender is still without a club, despite offers from home and abroad. "There was nothing that really made sense. The overall package simply has to fit, I'm still burning for the right job," explains Haas. He doesn't want to sell himself short and has clear ideas: "I had hoped for a Bundesliga club, but unfortunately nothing came of it."