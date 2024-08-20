When sleep is disturbed by breathing interruptions

To the sleep lab if suspected

If sleep apnoea is suspected, an ambulatory polygraphy (aPG) should be carried out. This involves recording breathing movements, oxygen saturation, respiratory flow and body position. "Outpatient polygraphy can be carried out at home. It is offered by registered lung and ENT doctors and is covered by most health insurance companies," says Dr. Antoniewicz. If the suspicion of sleep apnoea is confirmed, further clarification is carried out in a sleep laboratory.