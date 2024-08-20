Sleep apnea
When sleep is disturbed by breathing interruptions
A poor night's sleep due to sleep apnoea can lead to various health problems such as constant tiredness, depressive moods and cardiovascular problems. What is behind it and how can it be treated?
Sleep apnoea is a serious condition in which breathing repeatedly stops for short periods during sleep. This deprives those affected of a good night's sleep. The effects range from daytime tiredness and concentration problems to an increased risk of accidents. There is also an increased risk of high blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmia, heart attack and stroke.
Being overweight increases the risk
"Men are affected more often than women," emphasizes OA Dr. Sabin Handzhiev, head of the ÖGP (Austrian Society for Pneumology) expert group for sleep-related breathing disorders, University Hospital Krems (Lower Austria). "A 10 percent weight gain increases the risk sixfold."
No cure possible
Although there is no cure for this serious condition, regular night-time therapy can lead to more energy during the day and improve health and quality of life.
The most common causes of sleep apnea are
- Narrowed upper airways
- Overweight/obesity
- Family history of sleep apnea
- Older age
- Taking certain sedatives
- Alcohol consumption, especially before going to bed
- Smoking
- Physical characteristics such as narrow airways, small lower jaw, large tonsils, obstruction of the nose due to deviated septum or nasal polyps
- Menopause
Different treatment options
Treatment options include the breathing mask, but also alternative methods - from snoring splints to implanted tongue pacemakers - which can be used depending on the type of sleep apnoea.
Dr. Lukasz Antoniewicz, deputy head of the ÖGP expert group: "Advances in technology such as smartphones, smartwatches and sleep trackers make it possible to collect initial data to assess sleep quality and draw attention to the possible presence of sleep-related breathing disorders."
To the sleep lab if suspected
If sleep apnoea is suspected, an ambulatory polygraphy (aPG) should be carried out. This involves recording breathing movements, oxygen saturation, respiratory flow and body position. "Outpatient polygraphy can be carried out at home. It is offered by registered lung and ENT doctors and is covered by most health insurance companies," says Dr. Antoniewicz. If the suspicion of sleep apnoea is confirmed, further clarification is carried out in a sleep laboratory.
Measures such as weight reduction, strengthening the respiratory muscles through exercise and maintaining appropriate sleep hygiene are recommended to patients depending on the cause of the sleep apnoea and often in addition to other therapies. In certain cases, surgical interventions, such as shortening the soft palate or straightening the nasal septum, may be indicated.
