With a garden
One in three people dream of a detached house in the country
More and more people are dreaming of a detached house in the countryside. This is the result of a survey by Raiffeisen Immobilien, which was published on Tuesday. According to the survey, 34 percent would like to live in a detached house "in a small town in the countryside".
In 2018, the figure was slightly lower at 31 percent. Ideally, the house should have a living space of 100 to 150 square meters, with more people wanting a larger space. There should be two bedrooms, one or two bathrooms, a study and a garden.
By comparison, only 23 percent of respondents dream of living in a detached house on the outskirts of the city. In third place, ex aequo, are single-family homes in urban suburbs and new-build condominiums (19% each).
Cooperative apartment most unpopular
Fewer people would like to live in a rented apartment, a rented house or a condominium in an old building. At the bottom of the list is the cooperative apartment with seven percent. The question was: "How would you like to live, what would be your dream home?" Possible restrictions such as financial ones were therefore not taken into account.
In addition to the hard facts such as costs and square meters, it is always about life plans, dreams and ideals.
Peter Weinberger, Raiffeisen
"In addition to the hard facts such as costs and square meters, it's also always about life plans, dreams and ideals," said Peter Weinberger from Raiffeisen. Housing is a "highly emotional topic". Financing has become more difficult since 2018 due to high inflation and increased interest rates.
