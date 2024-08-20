One still has to go
Arnautovic or Correa? Inter are now deciding
Inter Milan are in the final phase of squad planning and have now probably made a decision regarding their attack. One striker will certainly no longer have a place in coach Simone Inzaghi's squad. Marko Arnautovic will be preferred to Joaquin Correa, reports the "Gazzetta dello Sport". Unless, of course, a surprise transfer leads to a new adventure for the Austrian.
Arnautovic and Correa share a similar fate. Both attacking players still have a well-paid contract at Inter and want to fulfill it, even if the prospect of appearances has become slim. However, the Italian champions want to offload at least one more player. The Milanese want to upgrade their defense.
Although coach Inzaghi values both players and wants to keep them, a decision has now been made by the club's management: Arnautovic will be given preference, Correa is to leave the club or no longer be part of the squad. The Argentine would no longer play a role in the Inter project and would no longer be nominated for the Champions League.
Is there still a turnaround?
So far, however, the 30-year-old has turned down all offers from other clubs. Just like Arnautovic, who is determined to make a go of it at Inter despite several offers - from Turkey, for example. The latest rumor is unlikely to change that. Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade are reportedly interested in signing him. It is unlikely that Arnautovic will be swayed.
Inter would certainly be delighted. They still have to give up one of the two veterans anyway, but if both players were to move, a new option would open up on the transfer market. Federico Chiesa has been discarded by Juventus and is now attracting interest from Milan.
