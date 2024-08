Local community motto: Together we are strong!

Events for the sports field

The association organizes regular soccer tournaments, excursions and the annual harvest festival, which will take place on 22 September this year. The proceeds from the events were used to build a sports field on a meadow, including a clubhouse, playground and soccer pitch - the maintenance costs money, says Kupper: "All of our income goes towards this!" The local community of Lind ob Velden has been nominated for the "Krone" Heart Man campaign for its investments in sport and youth!