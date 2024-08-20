City of Salzburg has stones from China installed

In response to an inquiry from the City of Salzburg, the "Krone" newspaper reported that the choice of materials was the decision of the construction company. There had been a tender for the work in Reichenhaller Straße. The origin of the granite was not specified there. The company was the "best bidder" and the laying of the Chinese stones was therefore a question of price. "Where the company sources the stones from is not at our discretion," it says.