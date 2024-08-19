Chef Klein dedicates her own book to the creepy mushroom

However, it takes a few skillful tricks to obtain the beneficial juice. Alexandra Klein has recorded the most important ones in her book. "I gained my knowledge from very detailed scripts on kombucha production. It was therefore important to me to keep this extensive information short and to the point. So that it is easy to understand." There is just one thing she never tires of emphasizing: "As soon as the finished fermented kombucha has been bottled and herbs have been added, the bottles must be regularly aerated, otherwise there will be too much pressure and a risk of explosion!"