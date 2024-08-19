Hartberg’s “nomads” have to train here!

After the relocation fiasco, TSV chairman Korherr has now had enough. The first talks took place on Sunday, followed by the next "summit" on Monday. Goal: Hartberg needs a new training center. Where a new stadium was supposed to be built anyway according to Plan A (not far from the highway feeder road, next to the Hatric shopping center), three training pitches including a cabin wing are to be built "as quickly as possible". "There is no other way. Our pitches are at 200% capacity, which is no longer possible for a Bundesliga club." Financing the small project? Open.